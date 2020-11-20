A special project from The Pigeon.
You can't reconcile stolen land
The two main groups are the Cervinae, including the muntjac, the fallow deer and the chital, and the Capreolinae, including the elk, reindeer (caribou), the roe deer, and the moose. Female reindeer, and male deer of all species (except the Chinese water deer), grow and shed new antlers each year.
Lacrosse is fun
The two main groups are the Cervinae, including the muntjac, the fallow deer and the chital, and the Capreolinae, including the elk, reindeer (caribou), the roe deer, and the moose. Female reindeer, and male deer of all species (except the Chinese water deer), grow and shed new antlers each year.