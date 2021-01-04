Looking back and moving forward

Dear reader,

Happy New Year! Despite the garbage fire that was 2020, launching The Pigeon is one of the best things that could have happened to our team.

Readers like you have rallied around us, become monthly donors, supported us on social media, and made this year as amazing as it could be.

Since our launch in July, we’ve:

Published 72 long-form articles by emerging journalists about topics you won’t find in other publications—like eviction activism, digital sex work, abortion access, and opioid epidemics.

And we’ve got much more in store for 2021, with the help of our donors.

Our goals for 2021 will focus on growing our outreach, education, and investigative work. Without giving too much away, readers can expect to see better articles, bigger projects, and cooler initiatives (workshops, anyone?)

Although 2020 has been a pretty rotten year, I'm continually heartened by the work young journalists are doing to blaze new trails in our industry. That's why I've subscribed to @ThePigeon & @ReadPaperPlane. Excellent work & looking forward to powerful storytelling in 2021! 🌟🍾 — Brent Jolly (@Brent_T_Jolly) December 31, 2020

These goals rely on one thing to succeed—the support of our dedicated monthly donors.

We need 20 new donors to sign up by February 1 to keep revolutionizing the training landscape for young Canadian journalists.

Thank you for following our work, sharing our stories, and showing us that believing in emerging Canadian journalists isn’t a lost cause.

Can you become a monthly donor for as little as $10 a month today?

With your help, we can continue to share unique stories, prioritize marginalized voices, and create positive change in the Canadian media landscape.

Sincerely,

Tegwyn Hughes

Managing Editor

P.S. If just one in 50 of our regular readers became a monthly donor today, we’d meet our goal in a heartbeat! Please consider contributing whatever you can afford to help change Canada’s media landscape.