National
By Tegwyn Hughes

-

A screenshot taken of a Zoom virtual meeting. Nine of The Pigeon staff members are shown on screen.
Our celebratory launch meeting on July 6, 2020. Aren't we photogenic?

Looking back and moving forward

With your help, we can continue to share unique stories, prioritize marginalized voices, and create positive change in the Canadian media landscape.

Tegwyn Hughes

Dear reader,

Happy New Year! Despite the garbage fire that was 2020, launching The Pigeon is one of the best things that could have happened to our team.

Readers like you have rallied around us, become monthly donors, supported us on social media, and made this year as amazing as it could be.

Since our launch in July, we’ve:

  • Published 72 long-form articles by emerging journalists about topics you won’t find in other publications—like eviction activismdigital sex workabortion access, and opioid epidemics.
  • Released “Tracing Threads,” a long-form project exploring some of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.
  • Paid three emerging Indigenous journalists and one Indigenous artist to contribute to “Tracing Threads,” thanks entirely to our monthly donors.
  • Worked with 21 contributors, giving them one of their first bylines and walking them through contributing to a publication from pitch to publish.
  • Started paying contributors on October 1. Even better, our freelance budget will grow alongside our donations.
  • Prioritized marginalized voices in everything we do, from volunteer hiring to article sources. This was a no-brainer, and our readers have only benefited from it.
  • Revolutionized the journalism training landscape overall. No other publication prioritizes young voices like we do while also holding them to the high standards of an established publication.

And we’ve got much more in store for 2021, with the help of our donors.

Our goals for 2021 will focus on growing our outreach, education, and investigative work. Without giving too much away, readers can expect to see better articles, bigger projects, and cooler initiatives (workshops, anyone?)

These goals rely on one thing to succeed—the support of our dedicated monthly donors.

We need 20 new donors to sign up by February 1 to keep revolutionizing the training landscape for young Canadian journalists.

Thank you for following our work, sharing our stories, and showing us that believing in emerging Canadian journalists isn’t a lost cause.

Can you become a monthly donor for as little as $10 a month today?

With your help, we can continue to share unique stories, prioritize marginalized voices, and create positive change in the Canadian media landscape.

Sincerely,
Tegwyn Hughes
Managing Editor

P.S. If just one in 50 of our regular readers became a monthly donor today, we’d meet our goal in a heartbeat! Please consider contributing whatever you can afford to help change Canada’s media landscape.

Like this article?

We’ve got even better things in store, with the help of our incredible donors.

Our donors make what we do possible. By making a monthly contribution to The Pigeon, you would be directly helping us to further our cross-Canadian coverage. We devote a portion of our earning specifically towards paying marginalized contributors, like we did in our recent Tracing Threads project. Other ways we spend donor contributions include upgrading our website, reaching out to new readers, and paying research expenses.

Can you become a monthly donor for as little as $10 a month today?

With your financial help, we can continue to share unique stories, prioritize marginalized voices, and create positive change in the Canadian media landscape.

Support The Pigeon
Tegwyn Hughes
Tegwyn is a Queen’s University graduate with a BAH in History, and has previously worked as a staff member at The Queen’s Journal and as Editorial Director of Spoon University Queen’s. Her journalism interests include lifestyle, intimacy, and health. Most days you can find Tegwyn with 100 tabs open on her laptop and an iced coffee in her hand. She’s also a Virgo, which tells you a lot.

Want to support The Pigeon?

Our donors make what we do possible. Become a monthly supporter of The Pigeon and help us equip young journalists with the skills they need to succeed.

BECOME A DONOR

Categories

AtlanticCentralNationalNorthPacificPrairies

Links

Stay connected with The Pigeon

Sign up for our newsletter to receive biweekly updates right in your inbox and hear from emerging Canadian journalists.