COVID-19 is changing the way Canadians have abortions
In Canada, abortion has not been restricted federally since 1988. While the essential nature of abortion was quickly reaffirmed by policy-makers at the beginning of the pandemic, providers had to adjust the way they delivered health services so patients could continue to access abortion at the peak of regional quarantine measures. While the types of services patients need haven’t changed dramatically, the pandemic has altered the way clinics and hospitals think about accessibility of care.
The Psychology of Sorry: Why Canadians can’t stop apologizing
As a Canadian, I’m no stranger to the stereotype of how the word ‘Sorry’ dominates our vocabulary. Politeness has become the dominating characteristic of Canada’s global reputation, but in many ways the stereotype is true. Our culture is so apologetic that the word seems to have lost its meaning. It’s reached the point where the automatic response to any scenario is an apology, even if it’s unnecessary. So where does the need to apologize come from?
Burnt out and fighting for benefits, B.C. midwives return to the bargaining table
Emily Jarrett gave birth to her son, Thomas, on Nov. 28, 2019. She knows her pregnancy and labour would not have gone the same without the help of her registered midwife. When she found out she was pregnant, Jarrett reached out to friends and researched a variety of primary care options before deciding to use a midwife.
Inside Ben Wezeman’s year-long running journey for breast cancer awareness
In the summer of 2019, Wezeman’s mother was diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, doctors found her cancer early, and after two treatments she’s in remission. After Wezeman rediscovered his love for running on that December morning in 2019, he started a GoFundMe on Jan. 6 with the hopes of raising money for cancer research.
Watching through the webcam: Ontario and ProctorTrack’s attempt at academic integrity
Due to COVID-19, the majority of Ontario universities are only offering remote learning, administering their classes online. As in-person examinations for the Fall 2020 semester are unlikely, the Ontario government and eCampusOntario have provided access to the online proctoring service ProctorTrack.
The past, present, and future of Canadian English: What our accent tells us about being Canadian
To anyone outside of the two countries, the difference between a Canadian and American accent is non-existent. To the average non-Canadian, the pronunciation of “about” as “aboot” is the only Canadianism they know. Then enters Canadian English. This unique dialect separates Canada from the US, but many Canadians will tell you that they don’t always notice the difference.
The rise of OnlyFans: how Canadian sex workers are going digital
OnlyFans may have become a trendy topic during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the rapidly-growing site emphasizes how the sex work industry is evolving. While some services can’t be substituted with an online experience, avenues like OnlyFans allow workers to exercise greater control over their bodies and their sexualities from the comfort of their own homes.
COVID-19 reinforces the importance of public libraries for Toronto’s homeless population
Many Toronto residents are frustrated that borrowing books isn’t as easy under COVID-19 restrictions. To them, a closed library is an inconvenience. But for people experiencing homelessness in Toronto, being able to access library services is often crucial.
Public spaces may never be the same: Ottawa farmers’ markets adjust to COVID-19
In March, when Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the emergency shutdown of all non-essential businesses in the province, farmers’ markets were deemed essential food services. Ottawa Public Health guidelines for farmers’ markets, however, meant these spaces would not be operating normally.
Thunder Bay’s premiere drag venue for LGBTQ2S+ residents faces closure
With COVID-19 forcing countless Ontario businesses to shutter, one of Thunder Bay’s safest spaces is facing closure.