COVID-19 is changing the way Canadians have abortions

In Canada, abortion has not been restricted federally since 1988. While the essential nature of abortion was quickly reaffirmed by policy-makers at the beginning of the pandemic, providers had to adjust the way they delivered health services so patients could continue to access abortion at the peak of regional quarantine measures. While the types of services patients need haven’t changed dramatically, the pandemic has altered the way clinics and hospitals think about accessibility of care.

by Tegwyn Hughes

The Psychology of Sorry: Why Canadians can’t stop apologizing

As a Canadian, I’m no stranger to the stereotype of how the word ‘Sorry’ dominates our vocabulary. Politeness has become the dominating characteristic of Canada’s global reputation, but in many ways the stereotype is true. Our culture is so apologetic that the word seems to have lost its meaning. It’s reached the point where the automatic response to any scenario is an apology, even if it’s unnecessary. So where does the need to apologize come from?

by Maggie Gowland

Inside Ben Wezeman’s year-long running journey for breast cancer awareness

In the summer of 2019, Wezeman’s mother was diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, doctors found her cancer early, and after two treatments she’s in remission. After Wezeman rediscovered his love for running on that December morning in 2019, he started a GoFundMe on Jan. 6 with the hopes of raising money for cancer research.

by Contributor

The past, present, and future of Canadian English: What our accent tells us about being Canadian

To anyone outside of the two countries, the difference between a Canadian and American accent is non-existent. To the average non-Canadian, the pronunciation of “about” as “aboot” is the only Canadianism they know. Then enters Canadian English. This unique dialect separates Canada from the US, but many Canadians will tell you that they don’t always notice the difference.

by Pamoda Wijekoon

The rise of OnlyFans: how Canadian sex workers are going digital

OnlyFans may have become a trendy topic during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the rapidly-growing site emphasizes how the sex work industry is evolving. While some services can’t be substituted with an online experience, avenues like OnlyFans allow workers to exercise greater control over their bodies and their sexualities from the comfort of their own homes.

by Maggie Gowland

